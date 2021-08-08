Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

