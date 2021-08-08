Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

