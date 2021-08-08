Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $739,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.55 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

