Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $690,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.80 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

