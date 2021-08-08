Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $655,000 Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xencor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xencor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.