Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Livent were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 24.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Livent by 80.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 50.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 671,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 226,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Livent by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 173,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.