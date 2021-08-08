Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

