TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $149.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.