TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $14,831,000.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEL opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $150.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

