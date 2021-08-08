TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.64.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$65.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.98. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26. The firm has a market cap of C$38.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

