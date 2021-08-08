TD Securities Boosts Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target to C$194.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:CIGI opened at C$163.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$78.53 and a 1-year high of C$179.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

