TD Securities Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.