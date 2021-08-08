Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $462,660.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00219339 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

