Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.