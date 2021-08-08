Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Get Synalloy alerts:

SYNL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.55. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synalloy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Synalloy worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.