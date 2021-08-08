Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

