Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.62. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

