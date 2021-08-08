Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

SYKE opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.