Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Switch by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

