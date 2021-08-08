SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.21 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 72.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

SWFTC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

