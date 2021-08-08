SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.