SVB Leerink Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $72,965,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
