SVB Leerink Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $72,965,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

