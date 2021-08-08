Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

