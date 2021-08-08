Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The stock has a market cap of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.