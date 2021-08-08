Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.
Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The stock has a market cap of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
