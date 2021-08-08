SuperFarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.59 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009577 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

