Sumokoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $84,597.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00607773 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 145.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

