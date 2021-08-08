SUKU Hits Market Cap of $22.72 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $620,089.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUKU has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.