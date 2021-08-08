Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Announces Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Friday. 240,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.