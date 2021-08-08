Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

