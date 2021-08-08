Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.99 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.