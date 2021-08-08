Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,907 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $75.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

