Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 58 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,553. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

