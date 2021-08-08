Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

