STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Earnings Results

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

