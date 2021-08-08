Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.