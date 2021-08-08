Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

