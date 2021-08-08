Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 68,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 14,321 call options.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

