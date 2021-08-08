Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.