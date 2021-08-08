StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.94

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 1957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

