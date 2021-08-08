Stephens Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.25 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

