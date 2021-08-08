Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $455,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

