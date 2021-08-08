Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

SJ stock opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

