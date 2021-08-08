Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STLJF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

