Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.67

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $739.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

