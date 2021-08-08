Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 143,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,016. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

