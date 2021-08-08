State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,800 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

