State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,600 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.