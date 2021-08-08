State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $306,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $316.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

