State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.20 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

