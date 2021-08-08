State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL opened at $19.92 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

