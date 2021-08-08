State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 510 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

